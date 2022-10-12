Politics

Defence under fire for using border control millions on Covid-19

Portfolio committee which fought for the allocation chastises department for misusing the funds

12 October 2022 - 17:17
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

Members of the portfolio committee on defence in parliament are livid at the department for using R140m meant for border control technology on other things...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Helen Zille is a gift to the ANC Politics
  2. Defence under fire for using border control millions on Covid-19 Politics
  3. Lesufi pays tribute to Makhura as 'a hard act to follow' Politics
  4. Ramaphosa and first lady shine spotlight on early childhood centres Politics
  5. The scuffle for the ANC purse: Andile Lungisa says opponents are his juniors Politics

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations