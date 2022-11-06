Ramaphosa’s election was illegitimate, says Zuma
The former president said the use of money to buy positions meant that Ramaphosa was not elected properly and democratically
06 November 2022 - 21:18
Former president Jacob Zuma has hit out at the ANC’s current leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, saying his leadership is illegitimate as it was attained through the use of money, bypassing the democratic nature of the national conference...
Ramaphosa’s election was illegitimate, says Zuma
The former president said the use of money to buy positions meant that Ramaphosa was not elected properly and democratically
Former president Jacob Zuma has hit out at the ANC’s current leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, saying his leadership is illegitimate as it was attained through the use of money, bypassing the democratic nature of the national conference...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos