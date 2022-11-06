Politics

Ramaphosa’s election was illegitimate, says Zuma

The former president said the use of money to buy positions meant that Ramaphosa was not elected properly and democratically

06 November 2022 - 21:18

Former president Jacob Zuma has hit out at the ANC’s current leader, Cyril Ramaphosa,  saying his leadership is illegitimate as it was attained through the use of money, bypassing the democratic nature of the national conference...

