Ramaphosa will announce electricity minister soon: Presidency
Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the president is looking for someone who will be focused on alleviating the energy crisis
12 February 2023 - 16:29
The Presidency will not be drawn in to comment on who President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint as his minister of electricity...
Ramaphosa will announce electricity minister soon: Presidency
Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the president is looking for someone who will be focused on alleviating the energy crisis
The Presidency will not be drawn in to comment on who President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint as his minister of electricity...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos