EFF launches new attempt to oust Tshwane mayor Williams

01 February 2023 - 11:30 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams. File image
Image: Screenshot

EFF leader Julius Malema has launched another attempt to oust Tshwane mayor Randall Williams.

“The mayor of Tshwane is incompetent; like [President] Cyril Ramaphosa, he must step down with immediate effect,” Malema said.

He blamed Williams for problems experienced by residents, including water shortages and interrupted metro bus services.

“The [DA's] coalition partners must initiate a motion of no confidence if he refuses to step down and we will support,” Malema said.

Gift of the Givers saves Kalafong Hospital from Tshwane water crisis

Gift of the Givers has come to the aid of Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria during water shortages in the city.
6 hours ago

EFF Tshwane regional leader Obakeng Ramabodu threatened to shut down municipal offices if Williams did not resign.

Ramabodu blamed Williams for problems raised in an auditor-general's report, including overpayments of councillors and officials benefiting from supply chain processes.

Service delivery in the metro was not running smoothly, he said.

“The water problems in Hammanskraal are still unresolved with no tangible progress. The grounding of Tshwane bus services on Tuesday due to unavailability of diesel is a miscarriage of good governance.”

The EFF, with other opposition parties, does not have enough votes to oust Williams.

Previous attempts to lobby DA coalition partner ActionSA fell flat in October, despite ActionSA and the DA being at loggerheads about an  investment offer by an Australian company to revamp two metro-owned power substations.

A vote of no confidence will not be successful without the support of DA coalition partners.

AG finds City of Tshwane finances irregular in adverse audit opinion

The City of Tshwane has been flagged for serious irregularities and failing to submit the correct financial statements to the auditor-general for ...
3 weeks ago

Tshwane council seats:

— ANC: 75

— EFF: 23

— DA: 69

— ActionSA: 19

— Freedom Front Plus: 17  

MORE:

ANC, EFF plot new deal to take over Gauteng metros

Thapelo Amad, the new Johannesburg mayor, is the first of many who will take over the running of Gauteng municipalities in the coming months if a new ...
3 days ago

‘DA has consolidated the collapse of the capital city’ — Tshwane ANC

The city has been flagged for serious irregularities by the auditor-general
3 weeks ago

A year of coalitions: here's how it has gone so far

Will the coalitions survive in 2023?
1 month ago
