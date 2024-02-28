State has recovered almost R14bn from state capture accused, says Lamola
Significant progress made in fight against corruption, justice minister tells MPs
28 February 2024 - 20:30
The state, through the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit, has recovered almost R14bn from high-profile individuals and multinational companies accused of state capture...
