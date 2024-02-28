Politics

State has recovered almost R14bn from state capture accused, says Lamola

Significant progress made in fight against corruption, justice minister tells MPs

28 February 2024 - 20:30

The state, through the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit, has recovered almost R14bn from high-profile individuals and multinational companies accused of state capture...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter's term extended Politics
  2. Sars sues Sasfin for R4.9bn over unpaid taxes by former bank clients South Africa
  3. NPA has 76 witnesses lined up in ‘make or break’ state capture case News

Most read

  1. ‘Nothing but nit-picking and twisting my words’: Ramaphosa on ATM’s Phala Phala ... Politics
  2. Parliament reschedules meeting on SAA deal as Gordhan ‘bulldozes’ MPs Politics
  3. Why Makhosi Khoza chose PG Mavundla over Jacob Zuma Politics
  4. EFF's policies 'misguided, fatally flawed, downright harmful': IRR Politics
  5. ‘Laptop crashed’: Why ANC can’t locate cadre deployment records during ... Politics

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains