Fikile Mbalula laughs off Jacob Zuma's two-thirds target for MK party

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday the MK Party's target of a two-thirds majority in May's election was just a pipe dream as its leader, Jacob Zuma, failed to amass such numbers when he was at the helm of the governing party.

Mbalula was addressing a party rally in Msinga, north of KZN, where he spoke candidly about the ANC’s disappointment with Zuma establishing the party.

“I hear them (MK Party) say they want two-thirds but how will he (Zuma) get it when he never gave us (ANC) — we last got it with Thabo Mbeki,” he said.

Mbalula said the ANC had not expected “a father who grew up in this struggle, worked for this liberation, a veteran took the spear and left with it”. However, he emphasised that the ANC was forging ahead.

“We are fighting him,” he explained.