Politics

Committee won’t pursue Mapisa-Nqakula over parly boss’s salary hike

The committee resolved that with Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation from parliament, it no longer has jurisdiction over her

10 April 2024 - 17:47
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Parliament’s powers and privileges committee will not proceed with the investigation into former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s role in the hiking of secretary to parliament Xolile George’s salary in 2022...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Strange that Zuma says he’s still an ANC member but leads MK Party: Paul ... Politics
  2. MK Party knew Jacob Zuma did not qualify to be an MP, IEC tells court Politics
  3. Committee won’t pursue Mapisa-Nqakula over parly boss’s salary hike Politics
  4. Mbeki tears into Zuma, warns voters against MK Party ‘led by people who tried ... Politics
  5. Implement the 2003 Sun City peace deal to end conflict in eastern DRC: Mbeki Politics

Latest Videos

'South Africa talked a lot,' - Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum.
Remote working visas 'important for South Africa': Minister of home affairs