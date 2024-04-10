Committee won’t pursue Mapisa-Nqakula over parly boss’s salary hike
The committee resolved that with Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation from parliament, it no longer has jurisdiction over her
10 April 2024 - 17:47
Parliament’s powers and privileges committee will not proceed with the investigation into former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s role in the hiking of secretary to parliament Xolile George’s salary in 2022...
