SCA justice Zeenat Carelse gets JSC nod for Land Court judge president

Carelse will head up a court that will soon have an expanded jurisdiction

10 April 2024 - 14:51
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The Judicial Service Commission on Tuesday evening recommended Supreme Court of Appeal justice Zeenat Carelse for judge president of the Land Court, a court she said dealt with “one of the most serious issues this country faces”. ..

