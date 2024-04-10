SCA justice Zeenat Carelse gets JSC nod for Land Court judge president
Carelse will head up a court that will soon have an expanded jurisdiction
10 April 2024 - 14:51
The Judicial Service Commission on Tuesday evening recommended Supreme Court of Appeal justice Zeenat Carelse for judge president of the Land Court, a court she said dealt with “one of the most serious issues this country faces”. ..
