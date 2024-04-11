Politics

Independent panel recommends misconduct charges against CGE's Mbuyiselo Botha

The speaker has to schedule the recommendations for consideration by parliament

11 April 2024 - 21:33
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

An independent panel has recommended that Commission for Gender Equality’s (CGE) Mbuyiselo Botha be charged with misconduct and referred to a section 194 committee to probe his fitness for office...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Smaller parties that rejected multiparty charter invite have failed the test, ... Politics
  2. Committee won’t pursue Mapisa-Nqakula over parly boss’s salary hike Politics
  3. Strange that Zuma says he’s still an ANC member but leads MK Party: Paul ... Politics
  4. Mbeki tears into Zuma, warns voters against MK Party ‘led by people who tried ... Politics
  5. MK Party knew Jacob Zuma did not qualify to be an MP, IEC tells court Politics

Latest Videos

'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial
Emotional father of Luke Fleurs says family support keeps them going