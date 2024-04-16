Politics

Cat's out the bag: MK Party to sport Zuma as its leader on election ballot

The face of the IFP's campaign remains the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi

16 April 2024 - 18:10
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

IEC deputy CEO of electoral operations Masego Sheburi has revealed that the MK Party will be sporting former president Jacob Zuma as its leader on the ballot...

