Science

PODCAST | When bad science puts lives at risk

What happens when a pandemic strikes and your lifesaving drug is suddenly unavailable?

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
24 September 2020 - 17:47

It all began with a flawed study in France which touted hydroxychloroquine as some type of miracle cure for Covid-19. 

That, coupled with political pressure from United States president Donald Trump, meant that the invalid results of the study spread across the world, causing a mad rush for the drug...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA set to rock humanity’s Cradle for second time as birthplace of culture Science
  2. PODCAST | When bad science puts lives at risk Science
  3. TONY CARNIE | SA scientists want your fungi Science

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...

Related articles

  1. Herbal remedy firm catches a cold over claims it can cure Covid-19 South Africa
  2. Study: exposure to dengue fever may provide some immunity against Covid-19 Lifestyle
X