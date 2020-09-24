PODCAST | When bad science puts lives at risk
What happens when a pandemic strikes and your lifesaving drug is suddenly unavailable?
24 September 2020 - 17:47
It all began with a flawed study in France which touted hydroxychloroquine as some type of miracle cure for Covid-19.
That, coupled with political pressure from United States president Donald Trump, meant that the invalid results of the study spread across the world, causing a mad rush for the drug...
