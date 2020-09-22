CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Cyril’s diktats on who can visit SA make no sense when tourist cash is vital

Disallowing travellers from certain countries will shut us out of markets and limit job creation and economic revival

Heritage Day is upon us, the first holiday since SA entered level 1 and, no doubt, people will be keen to take maximum advantage.



The lockdown has devastated the South African economy, crippling businesses and shedding thousands of jobs. Nowadays, you should count yourself extremely lucky if you are still employed or have a functioning business. ..