O really? Scientists change blood type of kidney to speed up transplants
The breakthrough could be particularly helpful for ethnic minority patients struggling to find a match
15 August 2022 - 20:44 By Dong Lyu
British scientists have managed to change the blood type in three donor kidneys in a discovery that could potentially speed up transplants for patients with less common blood types, such as ethnic minorities. ..
