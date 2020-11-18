Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | Bafana, pull your finger out or you’re not Ghana be going to Cameroon

The national team’s players need a lesson in self-motivation or their Afcon 2022 dream will become a nightmare

American psychologist Edward Deci rewrote the script about motivation. He believed that instead of questioning how to motivate people, we should shape a society in which people motivate themselves. .



I like his approach. Deci’s thinking is highlighted eloquently in Rugter Bregman’s Humankind — A Hopeful History, in which the author tackles motivation. ..