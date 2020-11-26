The Konundrum

KHANYISO TSHWAKU | A case of contrasting captains as SA and England prepare to do battle

England’s Eoin Morgan wants to bring the joy factor back, while SA’s Quinton de Kock is still finding his feet

England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has a far more worldly view of life and cricket compared to his SA counterpart Quinton de Kock.



It was shown with how the two leaders approached today’s first T20 at Newlands in Cape Town...