Aussie fans stumped by police after Indian cricketers call out ‘racism’

Cricket Australia is investigating after six fans were removed from Sydney Cricket Ground for ‘racial slurs’

Cricket Australia (CA) apologised to the India team on Sunday and launched a probe into allegations that visiting players were subjected to racial abuse by members of the crowd during the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).



The Indian team lodged an official complaint after play on Saturday, after bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj complained of hearing racist slurs while fielding near the boundary rope...