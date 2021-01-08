Dupavillon got the nod after producing not just solid performances this season but for his body of work across 59 first-class matches. He has captured 189 wickets and boasts best bowling figures 11/104 at an average of 23.88. He‚ however‚ greatly advanced his cause with an 11-wicket haul against the Knights last November‚ including a 7/38.

Oudtshoorn-born Baartman has taken 82 first-class wickets in 28 matches with best bowling figures of 14/95 at an average of 26.84.

South Africa’s historic tour to Pakistan will see them play in the country for the first time in 14 years‚ from January 26 to February 14. The Test series in Karachi and Rawalpindi will be followed by three T20 internationals in Lahore.

It will present the South Africans conditions far removed from their comfort zone‚ a challenge convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang is keen to see them tackle.

“Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer‚ while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottneil Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons‚” Mpitsang said.

“We are confident in our selections and believe in rewarding good performances both on and off the field‚ which is why we have gone with the core of the group that was selected for the Sri Lanka home series.