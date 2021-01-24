Another draw but Sundowns’ stalemates ‘no cause for panic’
Downs coach Manqoba Mngqithi is not fazed despite his team drawing three matches on the trot
24 January 2021 - 17:50
To some, seeing star-studded and reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns drawing three matches on the trot might elicit thoughts of a slump.
On the back of goalless draws against SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic, Sundowns had to settle for yet another stalemate against fellow title-challengers Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium at the weekend. ..
