Sport

Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | After his latest indiscretion, Zungu has run out of chances

Talented Bafana star Bongani Zungu’s flouting of Covid regulations in Scotland has left his footballing future in jeopardy

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
24 February 2021 - 20:10

Bongani Zungu is at it again, not for the first time but for umpteenth time. When is it going to end, and at 29, when is he going to learn? And can he still learn?

For the uninitiated of Zungu’s latest shenanigans, let me summarise what his Scottish club Glasgow Rangers has told the world before you accuse me of slaughtering one of our best and gifted players...

