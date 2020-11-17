Soccer

Bongani Zungu on Bafana backlash: 'You complain when we lose, when we win you say it’s not enough'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
17 November 2020 - 08:53
Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu has weighed in on the reaction to Bafana's win over São Tomé and Príncipe.
Image: Gallo Images

Bongani Zungu has bashed Football Twitter for always coming at Bafana Bafana, saying the national team can never please the critics.

Bafana stumbled to a 4-2 win over São Tomé and Príncipe in an unconvincing display on Monday afternoon.

The team did enough to earn victory in the African Cup of Nations 2022 qualifier played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, after scoring two late goals to see off their opponents.

But the fact that they trailed behind the minnows at one point, becoming the first side in the group to concede to São Tomé, and allowed them to equalise a little later in the game, left fans on a rollercoaster of emotions.

And, like rollercoaster, some were not happy at the end of the ride.

While many were just grateful for the victory, others slammed the team for not doing enough to see off their opponents.

Bongani Zungu was gatvol of the backlash and took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the Twitter coaches.

“We lose, some of you complain! We win, you say it’s not good enough. kanti nifunani entlek?” he wrote.

Soon he was also dragged, with many bringing in his own turbulent history with the national team and asked why he was now defending it.

Others said that even the struggling Kaizer Chiefs could win against São Tomé ... or could they?

