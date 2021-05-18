DAVID ISAACSON | It’s the ‘real’ Olympic athletes who will suffer if Games are cancelled

While the golfers and tennis players will feel no pain, for the likes of swimmers and rowers the Olympics are crucial

Roger Federer’s recent comments on whether the Tokyo Olympics should go ahead illustrate the massive difference between Olympic sports and sports that happen to be on the Olympic roster.



“I would love to play in the Olympics, win a medal for Switzerland. It would make me especially proud,” said the player with 20 Grand Slam singles titles and two Games medals. “But if it doesn’t happen because of the situation, I would be the first to understand.”..