Tuchel factor breathes new life into Premier League race
After their Champions League win, Chelsea have thrown their hat in the ring as league title contenders next season
30 May 2021 - 19:47
If Manchester City thought next season’s Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again.
Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades...
