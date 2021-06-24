Sport

Star-studded Ineos Grenadiers hold key to intriguing Tour de France

May the Brest team win, as the gruelling 23-day Tour begins in Brittany on Saturday

24 June 2021 - 20:36 By Julien Pretot

Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic are the clear favourites for this year’s Tour de France, but an aggressive and star-studded Ineos Grenadiers team may hold the key to the race, which sets out from the port city of Brest on Saturday.

Pogacar blew Roglic away in the final time trial to win the race last year, and the 22-year-old has also triumphed in the Tirreno-Adriatico and Tour of Slovenia stage races in the lead-up to the Tour with dominant rides in the mountains...

