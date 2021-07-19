Agony for Oosthuizen after yet another near-miss
But American Collin Morikawa excels in Major examination at Royal St George’s
19 July 2021 - 19:35
Louis Oosthuizen was left to rue yet another near-miss at a Major championship after finishing tied third at the British Open on Sunday.
When he destroyed the field to win the 2010 British Open at St Andrews by seven shots, Oosthuizen looked to have the golfing world at his feet, but a second Major title has eluded him...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.