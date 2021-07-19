Agony for Oosthuizen after yet another near-miss

But American Collin Morikawa excels in Major examination at Royal St George’s

Louis Oosthuizen was left to rue yet another near-miss at a Major championship after finishing tied third at the British Open on Sunday.



When he destroyed the field to win the 2010 British Open at St Andrews by seven shots, Oosthuizen looked to have the golfing world at his feet, but a second Major title has eluded him...