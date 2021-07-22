Shamsi: how Windies and Ireland tour has taken its toll on the squad

Proteas have been away from their homes and families for almost two months, a challenging time for them

SA limited overs front-line spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has spoken out on how the long tour to the West Indies and Ireland in the bio-bubble has taken its toll on the players and management.



The Proteas have been away from home for almost two months, starting in the West Indies where they arrived on June 1, to play two Tests in St Lucia and five T20s in Grenada. After winning both the Tests and T20 series in the Caribbean‚ they flew to Ireland where they drew the ODI series 1-1 and are playing a three-match T20 series...