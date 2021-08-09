Barca fans devastated at Messi exit, PSG fans ‘waiting for a legend’

FC Barcelona member files complaints to block Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona fans gathered outside Lionel Messi’s house on Monday and spoke of their sadness at the club’s greatest player leaving after 21 years, while Paris St Germain fans eagerly awaited his arrival in the French capital.



A tearful Messi on Sunday bid farewell to the club he has spent his entire career at and said he was talking with French club PSG over a possible move...