Sport

Barca fans devastated at Messi exit, PSG fans ‘waiting for a legend’

FC Barcelona member files complaints to block Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain

09 August 2021 - 18:20 By Reuters

Barcelona fans gathered outside Lionel Messi’s house on Monday and spoke of their sadness at the club’s greatest player leaving after 21 years, while Paris St Germain fans eagerly awaited his arrival in the French capital.

A tearful Messi on Sunday bid farewell to the club he has spent his entire career at and said he was talking with French club PSG over a possible move...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Teen sensation Karen Muir smashes world record Sport
  2. Six of the best: the Boks who did most to help SA beat the Lions Sport
  3. Barca fans devastated at Messi exit, PSG fans ‘waiting for a legend’ Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Player bags sixth Major at Oakland Hills Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Big shot New York lawyer says he has Rassie’s back Sport

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...

Related articles

  1. PSG calling for Lionel Messi Sport
  2. Manchester City boss Pep promises to lift Jack Grealish to 'the next level' Sport
  3. 'He was a tremendous player': Fans remember legend Shoes Moshoeu six years later Soccer
  4. Koeman hails Messi as Barcelona's all-time most important player Soccer