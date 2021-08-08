Sport

Soccer

PSG calling for Lionel Messi

Financial Fair Play rules hit the world’s top football player

08 August 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Lionel Messi is set to join Paris St Germain after Barcelona were forced to let their Argentine talisman go as they could not afford to give him a new contract under La Liga’s salary limit rules, L’Equipe reported on Friday.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said Messi was an “option” that was being evaluated by the Ligue 1 club. A move to PSG would reunite Messi, who has been a free agent since July 1, with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar. On Thursday the six-time Ballon d’Or winner left Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  2. Mark Boucher: Greater good of SA is not served Sport
  3. Why Keagan Dolly chose Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  4. Boks look at battles beyond the Lions Sport
  5. Tokyo Games: Lack of funds hits SA’s effort Sport

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...