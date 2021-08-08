Soccer

PSG calling for Lionel Messi

Financial Fair Play rules hit the world’s top football player

Lionel Messi is set to join Paris St Germain after Barcelona were forced to let their Argentine talisman go as they could not afford to give him a new contract under La Liga’s salary limit rules, L’Equipe reported on Friday.



PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said Messi was an “option” that was being evaluated by the Ligue 1 club. A move to PSG would reunite Messi, who has been a free agent since July 1, with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar. On Thursday the six-time Ballon d’Or winner left Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal...