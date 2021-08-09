It’s in the water: KZN unrest was a super-spreader event, says expert

Water analysis puts the number of new cases per day after the protests at nearly double that of before the violence

If the truth is in the water, then KwaZulu-Natal, and the eThekwini municipality in particular, can soon expect a spike in Covid-19 cases.



This because recent civil unrest and resultant reactions from communities were super-spreader events...