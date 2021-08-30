Play Ronaldo as a striker, says former teammate Rooney
Pressure is now on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring silverware to Old Trafford
30 August 2021 - 19:43
Manchester United should play Cristiano Ronaldo as a striker if they are to get the best out of the 36-year-old, who has returned to the Premier League club after 12 years, former United captain Wayne Rooney said.
Rooney, United’s all-time top scorer, added that his former teammate’s “winning mentality” would rub off on the club’s youngsters...
