Sport

Bafana coach happy with progress, but yet to find the best combination

Bafana mentor Hugo Broos will be scouring the DStv Premiership for quality to add to his burgeoning squad

13 October 2021 - 16:12

Bafana Bafana have showed marked improvement under coach Hugo Broos, but the Belgian mentor says he has not yet found the best combination.

After four matches in the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers, Bafana have exceeded expectations, sitting on top of Group G with 10 points, having scored five goals and conceded only one...

