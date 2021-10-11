Sport

We are the group that will take Bafana Bafana to the World Cup: Mokoena

Hugo Broos’s new generation of young Bafana stars are brimming with confidence

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
11 October 2021 - 19:34

Such is the growing confidence in the Bafana Bafana camp that midfielder Teboho Mokoena’s assertion that the current generation of players could take the team to the World Cup will have a far more receptive audience than would have been the case a few months ago.

Mokoena may be getting a little bit ahead of himself, but the reality is the ranks of those who would have furiously objected to his view will have shrunk considerably, after Bafana comfortably beat Ethiopia 3-1 in a 2022 World Cup qualifier at Bahir Dar Stadium on Saturday afternoon.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How the Bafana players rated in the away 2022 World Cup qualifier win against ... Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Broos explains decision to substitute Mabasa early in Ethiopia ... Soccer
  3. UNPLUGGED WITH BBK | Hugo Broos is bang on the money with his bullishness Sport
  4. Bafana keep the dream alive with win over Ethiopia Sport

Most read

  1. Bulls coach happy with SA teams’ improvement in URC Sport
  2. We are the group that will take Bafana Bafana to the World Cup: Mokoena Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Proteas paint 5-0 series whitewash over Australia Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | There’s overwhelming evidence that Makgopa is one for the future Sport
  5. Blast from the past: AB and KG combine for Proteas to beat India Sport

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting