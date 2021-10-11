We are the group that will take Bafana Bafana to the World Cup: Mokoena

Hugo Broos’s new generation of young Bafana stars are brimming with confidence

Such is the growing confidence in the Bafana Bafana camp that midfielder Teboho Mokoena’s assertion that the current generation of players could take the team to the World Cup will have a far more receptive audience than would have been the case a few months ago.



Mokoena may be getting a little bit ahead of himself, but the reality is the ranks of those who would have furiously objected to his view will have shrunk considerably, after Bafana comfortably beat Ethiopia 3-1 in a 2022 World Cup qualifier at Bahir Dar Stadium on Saturday afternoon. ..