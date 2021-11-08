Broos pleased by how quickly Bafana have adapted to his methods

Under Belgian Hugo Broos, Bafana are just two games away from a World Cup playoff place

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has revealed he is pleasantly surprised by how quickly his players have adapted to his methods and have made a strong bid for a place in next year’s World Cup in Qatar.



The 69-year-old Belgian was hired in May but could not get started as he had to return home for his second Covid-19 vaccination soon after his appointment. He knuckled down to work in September ahead of the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and has presided over a transformation that has seen Bafana surge to the top of a qualifying group that includes Ghana, Ethiopia and Zambia...