TOM EATON | Think SA’s in the dark now? Just wait till the ANC names its mayors

While Zuma feigns outraged ignorance, the reasons for SA’s gloomy situation are as clear as day

It takes a genuinely special sort of theatrical awfulness to top Jacob Zuma’s latest assault on our intelligence and morale, as he simultaneously plays the feudal overlord and the harmless moron by calling on his vassals to seize back on control of the ANC even as he asks someone to explain “what went wrong” in last week’s election.



Certainly, there are some strong contenders...