Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Bafana are just one or two injuries away from a goalkeeping crisis

Far too many PSL clubs have foreign first-choice goalkeepers, leaving the cupboard bare for the Bafana coach

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
03 November 2021 - 20:01

For months, one of the most educated football coaches in SA has been bombarding me, pointing out some of the wrongs besetting our football. He does point out good when it occurs, but those are drops in the ocean compared to his complaints.

His information is based on range of issues, including poor development of our footballers, coaches getting it wrong tactically and of course poor administration at club and national level...

