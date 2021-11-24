Verreynne looks to cash in on the absence of Proteas big guns

Wicketkeeper-batsman aims to cement his place in the national squad with consistent performances

With some of the top and middle order batters rested, Kyle Verreynne is planning to use the three-match series against the Netherlands to impress the selectors and coach Mark Boucher.



The South Africans face the less-fancied Netherlands in the first match at SuperSport Park on Friday, with Verreynne expected to play an important role with bat and gloves...