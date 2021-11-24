Verreynne looks to cash in on the absence of Proteas big guns
Wicketkeeper-batsman aims to cement his place in the national squad with consistent performances
24 November 2021 - 19:19
With some of the top and middle order batters rested, Kyle Verreynne is planning to use the three-match series against the Netherlands to impress the selectors and coach Mark Boucher.
The South Africans face the less-fancied Netherlands in the first match at SuperSport Park on Friday, with Verreynne expected to play an important role with bat and gloves...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.