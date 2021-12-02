THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Africa is the forgotten continent when it comes to sport awards
No South Africans among World Rugby player of the year nominees, while Salah is ranked seventh in Ballon d’Or
02 December 2021 - 20:30
The end of another year is almost upon us. 'Tis the time to hand out orchids and onions, and while it is generally accepted not everyone can come out smelling like roses, this awards season has been particularly silly.
There has been indignation, even ridicule at how judging panels in two major global sports have gone about their business in determining the year’s top achievers. Soccer and rugby have attracted a fair amount of flak for what they have served up as the supposed cream in their respective sports...
