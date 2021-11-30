Lionel Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

Argentina's Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to lift soccer's most prestigious trophy yet again.

The forward added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 trophies after winning the Copa America for the first time with his country last July.

"It's incredible to be here again. Two years ago I thought it was the last time. Winning the Copa America was key," Messi said at Paris's Theatre du Chatelet.

"It is a special year for me with this Copa America title. It meant a lot to win at the Maracana Stadium and I was so happy to celebrate with the people from Argentina.