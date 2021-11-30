Soccer

Lionel Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

30 November 2021 - 07:47 By Reuters
Lionel Messi joined Paris St Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona during the close season.
Lionel Messi joined Paris St Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona during the close season.
Image: @PSG_inside/Twitter

Argentina's Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to lift soccer's most prestigious trophy yet again.

The forward added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 trophies after winning the Copa America for the first time with his country last July.

"It's incredible to be here again. Two years ago I thought it was the last time. Winning the Copa America was key," Messi said at Paris's Theatre du Chatelet.

"It is a special year for me with this Copa America title. It meant a lot to win at the Maracana Stadium and I was so happy to celebrate with the people from Argentina.

Manchester United appoint German Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

Manchester United have named German Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday, eight ...
Sport
18 hours ago

"I don't know if it's the best year of my life, I've had a long career, but it was a special one with the title with Argentina after the tough times and the criticism."

Messi, who joined Paris St Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona during the close season after finishing as La Liga's top scorer with the Spanish club, collected 613 points, with Bayern Munich's Lewandowski, named best striker on Monday, getting 580.

Jorginho, who won the Uefa Champions League with Chelsea and the European championship with Italy, ended up third on 460, ahead of France's Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Chelsea, named club of the year, also had keeper Edouard Mendy finishing second in the Yashin trophy behind Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The women's Ballon d'Or went to Alexia Putellas after the Spain midfielder guided Barcelona to Champions League glory.

Baxter welcomes 'good problem' selection-wise as Chiefs start preparing for City visit

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says he had to rest some players against Swallows as he was aware of the pressure on the squad with matches coming ...
Sport
19 hours ago

"The key moment was the Champions League final against Olympique Lyonnais," she said.

Putellas is the third winner of the Ballon d’Or Feminin after Ada Hegerberg in 2018 and Megan Rapinoe in 2019.

There was no ceremony last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On a good night for Barcelona, the 19-year-old Pedri was awarded the Kopa trophy for the best Under-21 player.

"The best way to celebrate turning 19 is receiving this award. I’d like to thank everyone at Barcelona for helping me here," he said.

MORE:

PSL to engage over CAF women's team ultimatium

The league will discuss the directive at its next committee meeting  in December.
Sport
2 days ago

Truter a few hours before sacking: 'There was only one team and that was Swallows'

Swallows were the better side despite losing the Soweto derby 3-1 at home against Kaizer Chiefs, coach Brandon Truter insisted after the match on ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Why Sundowns coaches do not blame goalkeeper Denis Onyango

Denis Onyango took one for the team with the red card he had to concede in the dying moments of Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United ...
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Safa talks tough as Fifa continues to give the nation the silent treatment: ... Soccer
  2. Saddam Maake supports Mama Joy’s decision to leave Pirates, but says he’ll ... Soccer
  3. How Safa gave Fifa plenty to think about after submitting new findings in ... Soccer
  4. Swallows fire Brandon Truter and his entire coaching staff after run of poor ... Soccer
  5. Pirates continue to go about their business quietly as they beat LRPC Oilers of ... Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...