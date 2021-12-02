EDITORIAL | Unqualified and clueless, police chief must cop it for July riots disaster

The time for making SA’s top cop a political appointment is over, and if that means Khehla Sitole must go, so be it

Gen Khehla Sitole’s performance at the SA Human Rights Commission’s inquest into July’s deadly “failed insurrection” has thrust the spotlight on the already under-fire national police commissioner.



It was concerning that he failed to recall the number of people killed in Phoenix, Durban, during the riots — a troubling memory lapse given the intense, often racially driven violence that took place. It was 36...