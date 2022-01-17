Sport

Blast from the past: Oldjohn own goal gifts Senegal win over Bafana

David Isaacson Sports reporter
17 January 2022 - 19:00

Today in SA sports history: January 18

1998 — North West farmer Vicus van Deventer wins the experimental quad bike class at the Paris-Granada-Dakar Rally, though his performance doesn’t stand as an official triumph. Quad bikes were a subcategory of motorcycles...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Oldjohn own goal gifts Senegal win over Bafana Sport
  2. Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year’s Open Sport
  3. Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture Sport
  4. Blast from the past: De Villiers roars to Dakar Rally victory Sport
  5. Djokovic’s exit creates Grand Slam opportunities Sport

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...