Blast from the past: Oldjohn own goal gifts Senegal win over Bafana
17 January 2022 - 19:00
Today in SA sports history: January 18
1998 — North West farmer Vicus van Deventer wins the experimental quad bike class at the Paris-Granada-Dakar Rally, though his performance doesn’t stand as an official triumph. Quad bikes were a subcategory of motorcycles...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.