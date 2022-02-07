Man United top the league of transfer losses with €1bn net spend

Despite having the highest net spend over the past decade, United’s return in terms of silverware has been poor

Manchester United returned to the top of the table on Monday but not the one they were hoping for as they were named the club with the biggest transfer losses in the last decade, splashing out more than €1bn (R17.7bn) on players.



A study published by Switzerland-based independent research group CIES Football Observatory revealed United had a net spend of €1.075bn since 2012, spending €1.545bn billion on transfers while making €470m million back in player sales...