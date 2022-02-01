Van de Beek, Alli look to rebuild, Aubameyang’s Arsenal nightmare set to end

Van de Beek and Alli join Everton on busy transfer deadline day as Lampard replaces Benitez at Goodison Park

Midfield duo Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli get chances to rebuild their faltering careers at Everton after making moves on Monday’s transfer deadline day, while Barcelona are set to rescue Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his Arsenal nightmare.



The English Premier League saw the most action on the final day of the transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton the busiest clubs...