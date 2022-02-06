Booze helped me cope with pressure during playing career, says Rooney

The former Man United and England striker says he struggled with fame after growing up on a council estate

Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney said he was not prepared for the pressure that accompanied his rise to elite level soccer as a teenager and he turned to drink to cope with his problems.



Derby County manager Rooney began his playing career with boyhood club Everton, scoring his first Premier League goal in spectacular fashion as a 16-year-old against Arsenal in 2002...