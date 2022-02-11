McLaren reveals its 2022 F1 challenger

McLaren on Friday took the wraps off their MCL36 Formula One challenger that will be raced by Briton Lando Norris and Australian Daniel Ricciardo in 2022.

The car features sleek, swept-back aerodynamics and bigger 18-inch wheels, sporting the 2022 look ushered in by a radical rules overhaul aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing.

McLaren, who also launched their IndyCar challenger and their Extreme E team on Thursday, returned to winning ways last season with Ricciardo handing the team their first Formula One victory since 2012 at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

The team were on course to finish third in the overall standings but slipped behind Ferrari towards the end of the season.

The 2022 rules could shake up the form book but McLaren, who are still building the team up into a championship-fighting force, are cautious about their chances of making big leaps up the order.

“For me the most important thing is that we keep this positive momentum up, that we keep making steps as a team,” said team principal Andreas Seidl.