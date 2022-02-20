No excuses for embarrassing loss, says SA captain Elgar
Rohit Sharma is now Indian skipper in all three formats after being named as permanent Test captain
20 February 2022 - 19:34
SA arrived in New Zealand on a high note after a hard-fought home series win over India, but a punishing defeat in their first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday served as a sobering reality check.
Captain Dean Elgar refused to make excuses, blaming neither losing the toss, the 10-day quarantine on arrival in New Zealand, nor the matter of head coach Mark Boucher facing a May disciplinary hearing over charges of racism...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.