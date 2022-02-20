No excuses for embarrassing loss, says SA captain Elgar

SA arrived in New Zealand on a high note after a hard-fought home series win over India, but a punishing defeat in their first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday served as a sobering reality check.



Captain Dean Elgar refused to make excuses, blaming neither losing the toss, the 10-day quarantine on arrival in New Zealand, nor the matter of head coach Mark Boucher facing a May disciplinary hearing over charges of racism...