Sport

No excuses for embarrassing loss, says SA captain Elgar

Rohit Sharma is now Indian skipper in all three formats after being named as permanent Test captain

20 February 2022 - 19:34 By Reuters

SA arrived in New Zealand on a high note after a hard-fought home series win over India, but a punishing defeat in their first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday served as a sobering reality check.

Captain Dean Elgar refused to make excuses, blaming neither losing the toss, the 10-day quarantine on arrival in New Zealand, nor the matter of head coach Mark Boucher facing a May disciplinary hearing over charges of racism...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Elgar on SA's dismal performance: 'I am trying to wrap my head around it' Cricket
  2. Shane Watson says Australia should have different coach for each format Cricket
  3. Proteas need to look in the mirror Sport
  4. Boucher on whether his off-field issues affected SA: 'My personal stuff stays ... Cricket

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Proteas run out of steam against India in Jaipur Sport
  2. No excuses for embarrassing loss, says SA captain Elgar Sport
  3. Guardiola praise for Kane as City suffer title stumble Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Malan’s 1961 Boks return home unbeaten Sport
  5. World’s top golfer Jon Rahm pledges ‘fealty’ to PGA Tour Sport

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season