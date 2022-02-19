Elgar on SA's dismal performance: 'I am trying to wrap my head around it'

Proteas captain Dean Elgar admits SA were completely outplayed by a classy and ruthless New Zealand in the first of two Test matches at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

SA are in danger of losing their record of never having lost a Test series to New Zealand after the crushing defeat by an innings and 276 runs before lunch on the third day.

It is also worth noting that this was the Proteas’ first Test defeat to New Zealand in 18 years and it comes just over a month since SA came back from 1-0 down to beat India 2-1 at home.

Elgar admitted SA were second-best over the two-and-half days of their abject performance where they managed 206 runs in two innings, with Temba Bavuma their highest scorer with 41.

In their only innings after they won the toss and elected to field first, New Zealand reached 482 with Henry Nicholls scoring 105 as they replied to SA’s first innings score of 95.

“Hopefully in the next day or two I will be able to give an answer as to why we lacked intensity but we were totally outplayed by a classy New Zealand outfit in all departments of the game,” Elgar said.

“It is something I am also trying to wrap my head around. I do feel our intensity was lacking throughout the past two-and-a-bit days. As a side, when our intensity is high and we are operating at a certain level, we compete and give ourselves a chance of getting victory.

“As to why we lacked in the intensity department, it is something that I am still trying to process and still haven’t come to anything yet.”