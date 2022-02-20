General

Proteas need to look in the mirror

SA fell short with bat and ball in the first Test

The Proteas are searching for answers and part of their inquest after their humiliating innings and 276-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand will have to involve changes in personnel for the second Test.



They fell well short with bat and ball and both departments needs to be bolstered. Lungi Ngidi will almost certainly replace Glenton Stuurman should he recover in time from a back strain, while left hand bat Ryan Rickelton will feel his time has now surely come after the Proteas amassed just 216 runs in both innings in the first Test. Aiden Markram remains at odds with the red ball, while Zubayr Hamza did not fully grasp the lifeline thrown him in this game...