Guardiola says it’s best for Ukraine’s Zinchenko to keep playing
Swiss tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is considering an offer from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to buy Chelsea
02 March 2022 - 19:30
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it had been a difficult time for Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko after Russia’s invasion of his country but playing football was the best thing for the 25-year-old defender.
A tearful Zinchenko was an unused substitute in City’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton last weekend but returned to captain the team in Tuesday’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Peterborough after being handed the armband by regular skipper Fernandinho...
