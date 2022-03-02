Guardiola says it’s best for Ukraine’s Zinchenko to keep playing

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it had been a difficult time for Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko after Russia’s invasion of his country but playing football was the best thing for the 25-year-old defender.



A tearful Zinchenko was an unused substitute in City’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton last weekend but returned to captain the team in Tuesday’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Peterborough after being handed the armband by regular skipper Fernandinho...