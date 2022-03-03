Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | It’s time Saru blew the final whistle on Jurie Roux matter

In December he was ordered to pay back R37m to Stellenbosch University, yet Saru is yet to take a position

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
03 March 2022 - 20:40

It was perhaps inevitable.

The South African Rugby Union’s (Saru) protracted heel-dragging about what to do with CEO Jurie Roux, who has been ordered to pay Stellenbosch University R37m, is starting to bite from within...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | SA Rugby once again shies away from tackling big issues Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | After an offside start, SA just might blitz URC opponents Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | SA rugby needs top-to-bottom cash injections to sustain it Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | This band of brothers plays hard to prove we can live together Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Heyns clocks the first of her 14 world records Sport
  2. Reds are rooting for United in Sunday’s Manchester derby Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | It’s time Saru blew the final whistle on Jurie Roux matter Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | All that’s left for Soweto derby fans is bragging rights Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Proteas are washed out of World Cup in Durban Sport

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...