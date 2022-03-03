THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | It’s time Saru blew the final whistle on Jurie Roux matter

In December he was ordered to pay back R37m to Stellenbosch University, yet Saru is yet to take a position

It was perhaps inevitable.



The South African Rugby Union’s (Saru) protracted heel-dragging about what to do with CEO Jurie Roux, who has been ordered to pay Stellenbosch University R37m, is starting to bite from within...