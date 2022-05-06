PALI LEHOHLA | What happens to salt when it’s lost its saltiness is a leadership question

First, SA was on the right track during the late 1990s to the early 2000s, when our then trade and industry department made many intentional strides towards developing trade agreements to bolster regional economic growth and development. It was also during this time that we saw many in the private sector leading the charge and setting up businesses in these different countries, but to succeed they also needed the ethos Madiba expressed.

Second, the entire continent of Africa, including North Africa, had an explicit expectation that given the material advantage of huge industrialisation, SA would take the lead. This is the inheritance our leaders, including OR Tambo and Mandela, left us, but we have been reluctant to take hold of this endowment and pass the baton. There are many examples of SA’s noteworthy accomplishments when taking the lead on the continent. The MTN expansion is one such example.

When local telecoms company MTN deployed their GSM network on the rest of the continent, most notably in Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, a lot of things changed there. There was now a working telephone company for the first time ever! Nigerians could now communicate more efficiently with each other and the rest of the world. The entire sovereign risk of Nigeria was redefined and quantified because of MTN. International banks were forced to understand this redefined sovereign risk, a move that helped catapult the country to a much better position economically.

Naspers, Standard Bank and many others followed. That was the beginning of making the African cake bigger and moving away from the fight over crumbs we see manifesting in different ways, especially in the Sadc region. Even our Afrikaans farming community started exporting their farming skills to the rest of the continent, leading the way towards realising the dream of an Africa that would be the breadbasket of the world one day.

Third, one of the biggest resolutions of the AU was for SA to construct the African rail network. This was based on our experience and the infrastructure we had already deployed in SA. Rail is important in promoting regional and global trade, and one of the ways we can lead the charge in infrastructure development in the region.

Rail development in the SADC region alone could potentially unleash trillions of rand worth of opportunities. A good example of the optimal use of this envisaged rail infrastructure would be connecting the huge Waterberg Coalfield area to Palapye coal in Botswana and to the huge deposits of Zimbabwean coal — all leading to a new deep-sea port in Mozambique.