Matfield backs Loftus crowd to tip quarterfinal in Bulls’ favour
The Bok legend believes the Bulls, at home, will be too strong for the Sharks in Saturday’s URC quarterfinal
31 May 2022 - 19:35
Springbok legend Victor Matfield is backing the Bulls for the eagerly anticipated United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal clash against the Sharks on Saturday at Loftus...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.