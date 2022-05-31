×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Matfield backs Loftus crowd to tip quarterfinal in Bulls’ favour

The Bok legend believes the Bulls, at home, will be too strong for the Sharks in Saturday’s URC quarterfinal

31 May 2022 - 19:35

Springbok legend Victor Matfield is backing the Bulls for the eagerly anticipated United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal clash against the Sharks on Saturday at Loftus...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Stormers wary of slipping up Sport
  2. Evolving Edinburgh’s journey now in stormy waters Rugby
  3. Bulls may be weakened for Currie Cup top-of-the-table duel Rugby
  4. MARK KEOHANE | MPs should applaud SA rugby for transformation Sport
  5. Bok coach Nienaber hoping there are no more bio-bubbles this season Rugby

Most read

  1. From funeral parlour to rugby fame: Lizo Gqoboka’s incredible journey Sport
  2. Matfield backs Loftus crowd to tip quarterfinal in Bulls’ favour Sport
  3. Rahm seeks Muirfield redemption after title hopes derailed by Covid Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Tinkler on target for Bafana Bafana Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Frith makes her mark on the Comrades Sport

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings